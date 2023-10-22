Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

You could easily confuse this $11 million Toronto home for an English manor

Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
You'd be forgiven if you thought this home was located in the English countryside or was actually a country club instead of a residential home. 

But the truth is, 372 Old Yonge St., which was built in 1929 and looks very much like a grand English manor, is just a stunning house in the middle of Toronto. 

Set upon a generous 0.86-acre hillside expanse, this 10,000-square-foot estate is a timeless masterpiece that rarely exists in this day and age. 

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The three-car garage and stone wall leading to the garden. 

"This dwelling stands as a living testament to the allure of Old World charm and aristocratic refinement," writes reatlor Jane Zhang in the listing

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

A room with a fireplace. 

With grand rooms, elaborate craftsmanship, and charming Tudor-esque nunaces, it's impossible not to fall in love with this home. 

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The kitchen features a WOLF 36-inch gas range with six burners, new dishwasher, Sub-Zero fridge, and freezer.

Even from the few photos of the interior, it's easy to see this is the type of home that's decked out with top-of-the-line appliances and plenty of other inticing features.

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

A grand room with wood panelling and an original fireplace. 

372 Old Yonge St. boasts eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, plus charm and character out the wazoo. 

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

An antique fireplace and coffered ceilings. 

From the antique fireplaces to the jaw-droppingly beautiful wood crown moulding, it's like being transported to a different era of opulence. 372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

A patio with a tree in it. 

This is never more apparent than when looking at the pictures of the surrounding grounds. 

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

Custom-designed Corten steel panels and fences surround the property. 

Starting off with the driveway, which has enough room for 33 cars — that's more space than most downtown parking lots!

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

A porticullis into the garden. 

The home also has a walled garden with multiple meticulously landscaped outdoor spaces, thanks to the redesign by Studio TLA.

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

Various seating areas outdoors. 

"These outdoor spaces have been thoughtfully designed for hosting gatherings and soirées of grand proportions, offering an elevated ambiance that caters to the discerning tastes of both residents and their esteemed guests," Zhang told blogTO.

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The putting green. 

And if it wasn't obvious this place is for old money, there's a chapel on-site, as well as a putting green with almost enough room for a small driving range.

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

Expansive table land could be used for a myriad of things. 

If you don't care for golf, you could easily add a pool, or a tennis court instead in that space.

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

Planters for a home garden. 

And if the 10,000-square-foot home wasn't enough space, there's also a separate cabana house on the property, which is a delightful touch of modern architecture next to the more traditional English manor home. 

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

The modern cabana. 

"This serene retreat, masterfully curated by the esteemed designer Nick Day, stands as a testament to contemporary design sensibilities," adds Zhang.

372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

Part of the walled garden. 

372 Old Yonge St. truly is, as the listing states, a legendary estate that could last for generations, since it's totally the kind of house you could pass down to your kids. 372 Old Yonge Street Toronto

An aerial shot of the home. 

The home is currently listed for $10,888,000

Photos by

The Print Market
