You could easily confuse this $11 million Toronto home for an English manor

You'd be forgiven if you thought this home was located in the English countryside or was actually a country club instead of a residential home.

But the truth is, 372 Old Yonge St., which was built in 1929 and looks very much like a grand English manor, is just a stunning house in the middle of Toronto.

Set upon a generous 0.86-acre hillside expanse, this 10,000-square-foot estate is a timeless masterpiece that rarely exists in this day and age.

"This dwelling stands as a living testament to the allure of Old World charm and aristocratic refinement," writes reatlor Jane Zhang in the listing.

With grand rooms, elaborate craftsmanship, and charming Tudor-esque nunaces, it's impossible not to fall in love with this home.

Even from the few photos of the interior, it's easy to see this is the type of home that's decked out with top-of-the-line appliances and plenty of other inticing features.

372 Old Yonge St. boasts eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, plus charm and character out the wazoo.

From the antique fireplaces to the jaw-droppingly beautiful wood crown moulding, it's like being transported to a different era of opulence.

This is never more apparent than when looking at the pictures of the surrounding grounds.

Starting off with the driveway, which has enough room for 33 cars — that's more space than most downtown parking lots!

The home also has a walled garden with multiple meticulously landscaped outdoor spaces, thanks to the redesign by Studio TLA.

"These outdoor spaces have been thoughtfully designed for hosting gatherings and soirées of grand proportions, offering an elevated ambiance that caters to the discerning tastes of both residents and their esteemed guests," Zhang told blogTO.

And if it wasn't obvious this place is for old money, there's a chapel on-site, as well as a putting green with almost enough room for a small driving range.

If you don't care for golf, you could easily add a pool, or a tennis court instead in that space.

And if the 10,000-square-foot home wasn't enough space, there's also a separate cabana house on the property, which is a delightful touch of modern architecture next to the more traditional English manor home.

"This serene retreat, masterfully curated by the esteemed designer Nick Day, stands as a testament to contemporary design sensibilities," adds Zhang.

372 Old Yonge St. truly is, as the listing states, a legendary estate that could last for generations, since it's totally the kind of house you could pass down to your kids.

The home is currently listed for $10,888,000.