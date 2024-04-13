Breathtaking multi-day train ride from Toronto takes you across 5 provinces

The Trans Canada Rainforest Route isn't just a vacation; it's a luxurious odyssey through some of the world's most breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cities.

Totalling 11 days and 10 nights, this immersive experience allows travellers to plunge into Canada's rich tapestry of natural beauty and urban charm.

The adventure begins at Toronto's historic Union Station, where passengers bid farewell to the bustling city and board the VIA Rail train, setting off westward for their transcontinental voyage.

Passing through Ontario's picturesque lake country and the rugged landscapes of the Canadian Shield, the ride offers ever-changing sights of endless skies and rolling fields.

Spending the first four days of the trip onboard, riders will find themselves immersed in the vast expanse of the prairie provinces, with the panoramic plains of Saskatchewan and Alberta stretching as far as the eye can see.

The journey's highlight is three nights spent in Jasper, Alberta, cradled by the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains. Here, travellers can explore Jasper National Park's wide-open valleys, magnificent mountains, and incredible wildlife.

Whether embarking on a wildlife tour, cruising the azure blue waters of Maligne Lake, or simply soaking in the natural beauty, there's no shortage of ways to spend the days immersed in the splendour of the Rockies.

For the second ride of this once-in-a-lifetime journey, the legendary Rocky Mountaineer train carries its passengers through the sprawling wilderness of British Columbia, treating them to glimpses of elusive wildlife and pristine landscapes.

On the eighth night, experience the charm of Quesnel, a quaint town in the picturesque Cariboo Regional District of British Columbia. After a restful overnight stay, travellers wake up ready to embrace another day of breathtaking beauty onboard the Mountaineer.

As evening falls, the train journey brings them to the mountain resorts of Whistler, where adventure and relaxation await in stunning alpine scenery.

The trip ends with a half-day ride through the towering mountains and lush rainforests of British Columbia before arriving in the vibrant city of Vancouver, where passengers can expect to depart with a newfound appreciation for the vast and diverse landscapes that define Canada.