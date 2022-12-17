5 incredible hotels in Canada to add to your winter vacation bucket list

Hotels in Canada for a winter vacation provide the perfect home base for your snowy adventures.

From skiing and snowboarding to skating and ice caving, these hotels are ideally situated to make the most of winter in Canada. And when the cold gets a bit too much, they offer luxurious accomodations, world-class spas, and award-winning restaurants.

Here are some incredible hotels in Canada to add to your winter vacation bucket list.

Built in 1888, this hotel is a National Historic Site of Canada.

Located within its namesake park - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - the hotel is just minutes away from some of Canada’s best ski slopes. Ski passes, equipment rentals, and storage are available.

Other winter activities at the Fairmont Banff Springs include ice fishing, ice climbing, cave tours, and canyon walks. Snow tubing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and sleigh rides can be found nearby as well.

With 27 private treatment rooms and stunning views, the 40,000 square foot Fairmont Spa Banff Springs beckons guests after a day of outdoor adventures. The same picturesque mountain views, as well as ornate chandeliers, fireplaces, and marble bathrooms, can be found in the hotel’s elegant rooms and suites.

Take in the magic of a Montréal winter from Hotel William Gray. Situated in the heart of the Old Port, the hotel perfectly blends modern design with historic architecture.

Intimate and elegant, guest rooms and suites feature Le Labo bath amenities, luxurious linens, and multi-jet rain showers.

Hotel William Gray offers several dining options, including a pop-up Winter Terrace where guests dine in heated geodesic domes alongside breathtaking views of Montréal.

Hotel amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness centre, on-site boutique, and complimentary BMW X5 car service. The Spa William Gray features Gharieni spa beds and a thermal experience consisting of a Himalayan salt room, Finnish sauna, steam room, experiential showers, cold room, herbal sauna, and seasonal outdoor pool.

North America’s largest ski resort, this hotel is nestled at the base of the Coastal Mountain Range.

Less than a 10 minute’s walk from the Whistler Blackcomb ski lifts, the resort features a ski concierge to assist with lessons, rentals, maps, and anything else guests need for a day on the slopes. The resort’s outdoor firepit is the perfect place for an après ski.

Other winter activities include snowmobile tours, dog sledding, cross country skiing, helicopter tours, ice cave exploring, and the Peak to Peak Gondola.

The Four Seasons Resort Whistler also offers daily complimentary wine tastings, a spa, fitness centre, and heated outdoor pool. Guest rooms and suites feature fireplaces, balconies, and sweeping mountain or courtyard views.

Located on 300 acres of wilderness near the charming village of Montebello, the resort is housed in the world’s largest log cabin.

Guest rooms feature an elegant, rustic design that incorporates the regional culture along with residential comforts.

Winter activities here include skiing, sleigh rides, curling, outdoor firepits, and myriad hiking trails. Guests can warm up and relax in the Spa Fairmont Le Château Montebello, which overlooks the surrounding forest.

Nestled between the mountains and the sea, the Shangri-La Vancouver makes for a luxurious winter getaway.

You can take a wintery walk through Stanley Park, go ice skating at Robson Square, or venture up to Mount Seymour for a day of skiing or snowshoeing.

Modern rooms and suites at the Shangri-La Vancouver feature traditional Asian décor, floor-to-ceiling-windows overlooking downtown Vancouver, L’Occitane toiletries, and marble-clad bathrooms with heated floors.

Treatments at Chi, The Spa, are based on natural healing methods found across Asian cultures, and include hot stone massages, collagen facials, and The Cocoon body wrap. The 24-hour health club features a yoga studio, steam room, and hot tub, and Carlino, the on-site restaurant, serves authentic Italian cuisine inspired by the Friuli region.