Travel
Daily Hive
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
via rail baggage fees

Passengers are calling out VIA Rail's new baggage policy and fees

Travel
Daily Hive
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

VIA Rail's new baggage policy and reservation system is receiving criticism for its impact on customers' wallets.

The company launched its new policy on November 18, 2023, introducing seat selection and baggage fees.

According to VIA Rail's website, the new baggage policy is now differentiated by fare types (Escape, Economy, Economy Plus, Business and Business Plus) instead of the service class (Economy or Business).

The company said the new system will allow customers to select a fare option with the basic baggage allowance required for their trip.

"Baggage becomes a differentiated feature so that you only pay for the allowance you need," it says.

David Bellerive, contributor for Rail Fans Canada, noted on X that there would be a reduction in free luggage passengers could bring on board.

"The new luggage policy now is determined by fare type, as well as different luggage sizes. You must prepay additional luggage or oversize, otherwise it is 50$ per bag, per direction in station," he wrote.

Others posted about not being happy with the new policy and the extra charges.

Canada's largest union, Unifor, compared VIA Rail's new fees to those of "budget airlines." 

Unifor said students and economy passengers in particular would feel the impact of the new policy.

The union also noted that Sleeper and Prestige Class passengers will face revised cabin baggage allowances and checked baggage limits.

"Instead of making train travel more accessible, VIA Rail's new policy only complicates it," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President, in a release.

"It's unfortunate to see passenger rail become more cumbersome at a time when ease and affordability in green public transportation is more important than ever."

On its website, VIA said it is "determined to listen to its passengers" and is "gathering their feedback to assess if and how we could better meet the baggage needs of our passengers."

In the meantime, the company says its waving fees outlined in each baggage allowance for all routes for a limited time.

VIA Rail did not provide further comment in time for publication.

Lead photo by

Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Passengers are calling out VIA Rail's new baggage policy and fees

Passenger takes control after crew member 'incapacitated' on Toronto flight

It'll cost you more to visit Canada's national parks with upcoming fee increases

Canada's busiest travel days and worst airports to fly out of this holiday season

Airline CEO weighs in on cheap flights and when Canadians should book

Popular holiday train in Ontario bombed with one-star reviews for second year

Parks Canada opening up 2024 camping reservations way earlier than usual

Concept maglev line serving Toronto could eliminate 600 short-haul flights per day