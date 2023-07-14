Blue Lake Provincial Park in Ontario certainly suits its name, renowned for its crystal clear sapphire blue waters and long sandy beach.

The gorgeous park is a serious trek from Toronto though, a good reminder of just how massive our province is. At a nearly 18 - 19 hour drive away, it even falls into a whole other time zone. However, if you're up for an epic road trip, you'll be rewarded with some of the most beautiful scenery in the province.

Spanning 2314 hectares in Ontario's Kenora District, you'll find Blue Lake Provincial Park just outside the community of Vermilion Bay. The seasonal park is open from May through September and offers a myriad of recreational activities, from hiking to camping.

Hikers have several trails to choose from ranging in difficulty. For a short but fascinating stroll, follow the Boulder Ridge Trail, a quick 1km trek which leads through a forest created by an old fire and over a ridge formed by ice.

For something a bit more challening, the Rock Point Trail extends 4km through cedar groves and Jack Pine ridges. You'll be treated to stunning views of the lake along the way, and might be lucky enough to spot some local wildlife residing in the park.

Rock climbing is another popular draw of the park, with famous steep cliffs on the lake's northern shore called Blue Lake Crag. There are between 25-30 climbing routes in the area, but only experienced climbers with proof of credentials are permitted to climb here.

The lake itself is no doubt the primary reason most visitors come to the park though, boasting some of the bluest lake water in Ontario. Blue Lake is part of a river network with a fascinating transportation history, once a place of trade for the First Nation people, voyageurs, and fur trappers.

Today, you can swim, paddle, fish, or boat on the lake. The long sandy shoreline is also perfect for lounging on, and there is a designated swimming area marked by a buoy line.

For campers, there are a multitude of car camping opportunities in the park, from private tent pads to pull through sites with parking areas. Some offer electrical hook-ups, and you'll find comfort stations near the campgrounds. You can book your campsite directly on their website.