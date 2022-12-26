This Ontario resort lets you get up close and personal with Canadian wildlife

From hanging out with friendly moose to basking in hot tubs under the stars, it doesn't get much more Canadian than Cedar Meadows Resort & Spa.

This not-your-average getaway has comfy accommodations, wildlife tours, an on-site restaurant, and a day spa with Nordic baths. Nearby, there are trails for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing to explore.

The resort is located in Timmins and sits on a 175-acre plot overlooking the Mattagami River. The wildlife park alone is 100 acres, and has all sorts of animals to meet.

Wildlife tours run year-round and take you on a tractor ride through the animal habitat. You can interact with deer, moose, elk, and bison for $15 a ticket.

The hotel has 49 rooms decorated in Canadian decor. Some rooms have in-suite fireplaces and jacuzzi tubs. For more privacy, there are also 5 private chalets with full kitchens and living rooms.

The on-site restaurant serves contemporary Canadian cuisine, so you're truly getting the full Canuck experience. Dishes like classic poutine, oven-roasted pickerel, and beef tenderloin are freshly prepared daily in their rustic dining room.

For some rest and relaxation, head to the Spa Grande Nature at the resort. They offer massages, facials, and even a decadent chocolate truffle body wrap treatment which sounds way more delicious than it should. There is also a hydro-fusion bath, infrared sauna, and the indoor/outdoor Nordic baths to indulge in.

This resort is a must visit if you love nature and want a uniquely-Canadian experience. Overnight stays start at around $160, but they also offer package deals online.