Parks Canada opening up 2024 camping reservations way earlier than usual

Great news for campers: Parks Canada has announced that visitors can book their 2024 camping reservations starting in January for some popular locations.

That's months earlier than how it was for the 2023 camping season, when reservations launched on March 12 due to the agency moving its reservations system to a new platform.

Some of Canada's most popular camping locations, like Banff and Jasper National Park, will open reservations at the end of January.

Popular sites in BC will also be available in January, with Yoho National Park camping sites up for grabs come January 23, while Glacier National Park and Mount Revelstoke National Park opens up for booking on January 19.

Ontario sites will open up a little later than those in the west, with Parks Canada camping sites rolling out on February 5.

You can check out all of the 2024 Parks Canada camping reservation opening dates here.