Ontario's most breathtaking train ride takes you through a canyon full of fall colours

With the arrival of fall colours just weeks away in Ontario, now is the perfect time to plan a one-of-a-kind experience to embrace the beauty of the season.

The Agawa Canyon Tour Train, which runs from September 17 - October 10, is just days away from its peak season, transporting its guests through Northern Ontario's brilliant fall foliage.

The tour starts in downtown Sault Ste. Marie before embarking on the 114-mile excursion. You'll wind through the endless forests of the Canadian Shield, lakes, rivers, waterfalls, and finally, the majestic Agawa Canyon - the same landscapes that inspired Canada's famous Group of Seven.

During your ride, you can listen to GPS-triggered commentary on the comfortable coach, which will share information about the area's rich history, including that of the Ojibway, fur traders, and explorers.

Once you arrive at Agawa Canyon Park, you'll have the chance to disembark and explore for 90 minutes. Stretch your legs, enjoy a picnic, visit the park's three waterfalls, or head to the lookout for a panoramic view.

After your adventure in the park, climb back aboard the train to make the 4.5-hour return trip to Sault Ste. Marie.

Tours begin at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. The entire experience takes a total of ten hours, so be prepared to allocate an entire day for it.

Highly lauded as one of the most unique and incredible fall experiences in Canada, tickets for the 2023 season went on sale earlier this year after an outpouring of support and enthusiasm last fall — and they're already selling out, especially on weekends.

Tickets for adults run for $140 from August 3 to September 15, and $155 from September 16 to October 15. The train ride runs from Thursday to Sunday during the summer, but offers daily excursions throughout the peak season.

You can book your tickets directly on the website, and check the calendar for real-time availability.