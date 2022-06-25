Now that summer is here it means that there are ton of things to do in and around Toronto. If you're looking for a fun trip that's help you explore Ontario this summer, then catch a ride on a train that will take you over hidden waterfalls and a canyon.

Head out to Sault Ste. Marie to hop aboard The Agawa Canyon Tour Train that will take you through lush forests, going over canyons and ending at a hidden park with waterfalls only accessible by the train.

The 366-kilometre roundtrip starts from downtown Sault Ste. Marie to Agawa Canyon Park with views of the rugged landscape of Northern Ontario.

You'll be able to hop off the train at the park, with 90 minutes to have a picnic or hike the several trails.

There are a handful of waterfalls you can walk to but if you want the best view, be prepared to hike 250 feet above the canyon floor to check out the panoramic lookout.

The train ride is also popular during the Fall when the leaves of the trees start to change colour.

Tickets are available to be booked online now and are priced starting at $135. Make sure to act quick as this popular train ride is expected to sell out quickly.

Hop aboard The Agawa Canyon Tour Train at 99 Huron Street, Sault Ste. Marie.

The tour runs from August 1 through October 10.