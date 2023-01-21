Tickets for Ontario's most breathtaking train ride of the year are now on sale

Tickets for one of Ontario's most scenic train ride experiences are officially on sale, and they're expected to run out fast.

The Agawa Canyon Tour is set to return for the 2023 season, after an outpouring of support and interest this past summer and fall.

The one-of-a-kind train experience takes you on a scenic journey through northern Ontario and showcases the region's marvelous fall colours.

The 114-mile excursion takes ten hours to completely, and is broken down into three sections. First, you'll travel from downtown Sault Ste. Marie up to Agawa Canyon Park.

Next, you'll have a 90-minute break at the park to stretch your legs, explore your majestic surroundings, or have an afternoon picnic at the park's designated areas.

You'll climb aboard the train once again, to make the 4.5 hour return trip back to Sault Ste. Marie.

As the train navigates the twists and turns of the Algoma Country, you'll have the chance to marvel at the region's seemingly unending forests, lakes and rivers, rugged landscape and majestic views.

The train is also accompanied by GPS-triggered commentary, through which you'll learn about points of interest and the rich history of the Ojibway.

The scenic route reaches a peak at mile 102, where the rail line hugs the top of the canyon wall as you descend 500 feet over the next 10 miles to the floor of the Agawa Canyon.

The one-day scenic rail adventure package for adults runs for $140 from Aug. 3 to Sept. 15 and $155 from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15. The train ride mainly runs from Thursday to Sunday during the summer, but offers daily excursions throughout the peak season.

Tours begin at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. You can read more about the Agawa Canyon Tour Train and view ticket packages here.