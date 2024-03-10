10 epic activities for thrill-seekers in Ontario

Activities in Ontario are everywhere if you know where to look. Whether you're a beginner daredevil, like me, ready to dip your toes into the world of adventure or an experienced thrill-seeker seeking new challenges, there's something for everyone on this list.

This list has everything from heart-pounding activities like bungee jumping and zip-lining to more serene but still adventurous options like portaging and backpacking through the wilderness.

Here are some epic activities guaranteed to get your heart racing in Ontario.

Ariel Adventures in Muskoka Region

Embark on an exhilarating ziplining adventure in the scenic Muskoka Region with Muskoka Zip Lines and Aerial Park. Soar through the treetops and soak in the breathtaking natural landscapes surrounding Santa’s Village.

Bungee Jumping in Ottawa

Explore the ultimate bungee jumping adventure at "The Rock," just 20 minutes from Ottawa, the nation's capital.

Great Canadian Bungee offers the highest jump in Canada, a thrilling 200 ft. plunge into a picturesque spring-fed lagoon. With top-notch safety measures and expert staff, it's an adrenaline rush you won't forget. All jumpers under 18 require parental consent.

Parasailing in Toronto

Parasail Toronto creates lasting memories over Lake Ontario with breathtaking views of Toronto's iconic skyline in addition to a good dose of adrenaline. Flights take off and land from of the boat, and you can enjoy a dry ride... unless you choose to request a dip.

Spelunking at Warsaw Caves

Embark on an underground adventure at Warsaw Caves, just 30 minutes from Peterborough. Explore over 450 meters of tunnels and seven caves at your own pace. Check out maps of the caves on the Ottonabee Conservation website.

Open from mid-April to the end of November, bring a flashlight and discover the natural beauty. Visitors to Warsaw Caves can extend their stay with hiking, canoeing, swimming, camping, or picnicking options available.

Sky Diving over Niagara Falls

Dive into your bucket list adventures with Niagara Skydive Centre. Experience the thrill of a Tandem Skydive, securely attached to a certified instructor as you free fall from 10,500 to 12,500 feet over Niagara Falls.

For those seeking more adrenaline, enroll in their Solo Certificate progression courses and take your jumps to new heights. Whether it's your first leap or you're an experienced skydiver, Niagara Skydive Centre offers an unforgettable experience for all thrill-seekers.

White Water Rafting near Algonquin Park

Discover Ontario's top destination for whitewater kayaking and canoeing instruction at the Madawaska Kanu Centre and experience breathtaking views of the Madawaska River's cascading rapids in the Madawaska Highlands near Algonquin Provincial Park.

Explore Underwater Shipwrecks in Tobermory

Explore Tobermory's underwater treasures by delving into its collection of over 20 shipwrecks. Dive or snorkel in Fathom Five National Marine Park, renowned for offering some of Canada's best freshwater diving experiences.

From clear waters to submerged geological formations, including cliffs and caves, there's something for everyone, from beginners to advanced divers. You can discover the shipwrecks via diving, snorkeling, or boat tours.

Rockclimbing at Lions Head on Georgian Bay

Grab your gear and challenge yourself on the breathtaking cliffs of Lion's Head. While Lion's Head is not recommended for beginners due to its technical nature, experienced climbers will find it to be a challenging and rewarding experience.

It's important to note that climbing at Lion's Head is "tolerated as a non-conforming use of the park" according to the Ontario Alliance of Climbers website, implying that climbing access is not formally permitted but informally accepted.

Portaging through one of Ontario's Provincial Parks

Experience historic routes through pristine lakes and across rugged terrain on an epic portaging adventure through Ontario's iconic provincial parks. Explore the interconnected waterways of Algonquin, the remote wilderness of Quetico, or the dramatic landscapes of Killarney.

CN Tower Edgewalk in Toronto

Prepare for an unforgettable adventure at the CN Tower EdgeWalk, where bravery is your best companion. Standing 116 storeys above Toronto, this hands-free walk offers unparalleled views of Canada’s biggest city.



As you step out onto the edge, secured only by a harness, you'll experience thrills unlike any other. EdgeWalk isn't just an activity; it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feel like you're on top of the world. Dare to walk in the clouds and create memories that will last a lifetime!