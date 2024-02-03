How to spend a winter weekend in Peterborough Ontario

Peterborough is an often forgotten destination not too far from Toronto that offers great trails to explore, food to eat and places to stay. It's also perfect if you're looking for a winter adventure outside of the city.

Visiting the Ganaraska Forest

The Ganaraska Forest is southern Ontario's largest forest. It has hundreds of kilometres of trails and is on the way to Peterborough, just over an hour outside of Toronto. Whether you're in the mood to hike, snowshoe, or cross-country ski, there is lots to do here.

The trails range from 4 to 16km with hills and flat areas. My first cross-country skiing experience was here. I learned that although some trails are marked beginner, they are filled with medium and small hills. I would argue it is a great way to learn (and embrace falling!).

The trails are well-labelled and mostly looped making it easy to navigate whether you ski or snowshoe.

The mix of hardwood and evergreen trees makes for a beautiful canopy forest to ski through. The yellow trail is a short loop at about 4km while the orange loop will take you deeper into the forest for a longer adventure while skiing.

The snowshoe trails range from 2.5 to 8km in length and are kept separate to maintain the integrity of the ski tracks. They have ski and snowshoe rentals, starting at $7 if you don't own a pair. Parking starts at $7 per person for the day.

What else to do in the area

There is a lot of hiking and some downhill skiing in the area this time of year. Skiing and snowboarding are available nearby at Brimcombe, one of the largest hills in southern Ontario. Lift tickets here start at $40 per person.

You can visit Canada's oldest maple tree while hiking at Mark S. Burnham Provincial Park. You can also walk along Doube's Trestle Bridge while you're there to view the valley from up high while completing some of the Great Canadian Trail.

If something more leisurely is up your alley after adventuring, consider a snowy horse-drawn carriage ride. Merrylynd Farms just outside of Peterborough has small-group sleigh rides all winter.

Peterborough itself is filled with heritage buildings, arts and theatre spaces, as well as museums and boutique shops.

Nearby Elmhirst Spa offers a range of pampering packages to add relaxation to your weekend. Port Hope also offers a range of activities to enjoy.

Where to eat

No adventure is complete without tasting the local favourites. Publican House Brewery offers award-winning beers and sit-down meals. Another local craft beer location is Ashburnham Ale House. They have a great brunch, coffee and a range of sit-down meal options.

For grab-and-go options or weekend brunch, consider Black Honey Bakery downtown. They offer a range of fresh baking and hot drinks. Revelstoke Kitchen offers vegan and locally sourced options.

No hike is complete without a pint after, head to the Ganaraska Brewing Company for some hike-themed beers.

Where to stay

Elmhirst Resort has a range of cabins perfect for a friend's weekend away. They offer spa and even kite-skiing adventure packages to consider. Each package includes a two-night stay, meals and special events starting at $550 per person.

If you'd rather explore Peterborough's downtown easily by foot, The Village Inn offers rooms for one or more nights starting at $140 per person or couple's getaway weekends starting at $250 (the perfect pre-Valentine's getaway).

Port Hope offers a range of hotel options including The Waddell, which has a range of rooms starting from $229 a night.