Booth's Rock Trail

Following this Ontario trail will reward you with panoramic views of a sapphire blue lake

Fall is arguably the best time of the year for hiking in Ontario, with quieter trails, beautiful foliage, and no annoying mosquitoes or blackflies ruining the vibe.

One of the most popular leaf-peeping destinations during the season is Algonquin Provincial Park, which draws visitors from near and far to witness the magic of the changing leaves.

While there are many spots throughout the park to explore, Booth's Rock Trail is one to check off your list, featuring a spectacular lookout high above a deep blue lake.

Shorter than the popular Centennial Ridges and Track and Tower Trails, Booth's Rock Trail extends for a 5.1-km loop. It's considered a difficult hike due to steep inclines, but the views are worthwhile.

You'll be led past two lakes, including Rosepond Lake, a lovely place to stop and take in the setting of pretty Black Spruce trees. Once you reach the lookout itself, you'll be treated to sweeping views of Rock Lake, as well as Whitefish Lake in the distance.

On your way back, you'll follow an abandoned railway line before reaching the parking lot.

Reservations are now required to enter Algonquin Park during the fall season, so be sure to book in advance of your visit. Day use passes can be purchased directly on the Ontario Parks website.

