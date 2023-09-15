This hiking trail in Ontario will lead you to the most stunning fall scenery

Fall is arguably one of the most picturesque seasons, and as the leaves begin to change in the coming weeks, it's also one of the most magical times of the year to get out for a hike in Ontario.

Ranked one of the best places in North America to see fall leaves, Algonquin Provincial Park boasts breathtaking views of colours reflecting off sparkling lakes. Due to its popularity, it also happens to be one of the most crowded destinations during the season — especially on weekends.

While many visitors drive up Highway 60 Corridor to stop and take in the sights, a quieter vantage point with equally (if not more) epic vistas is from the Centennial Ridges Trail.

Named after the undulating ridges and valleys that make up the surrounding landscape, Centennial Ridges Trail is a looped trail extending 10.4 km along two tall ridges. It was established in 1993 and is considered quite demanding due to its uneven terrain.

First, you'll be led uphill along the Canadian Shield's rugged rocks before passing through stretches of woodlands. Finally, you'll come to an elevated peak where you'll be rewarded with panoramic lookouts over the brilliant canopy of reds, oranges, and yellows.

To get there, you can either find it at km 37.6 of Highway 60 or from the Raccoon Lake Campground. The trail is open year round, but take caution in the winter months — the entrance gate at Centennial Ridges Road is closed for the season and the trails can be slippery.