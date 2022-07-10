10 places to get the best view of Niagara Falls

The best view of Niagara Falls in Ontario is certainly up for debate. If you're taking a weekend trip to the world wonder, you should know that you can explore several amazing angles aside from the main promenade most people visit when they first arrive.

Here are some places to get the best view of Niagara Falls from the Canadian side.

If you're willing to get a bit wet and feel the thunderous vibration of Horseshoe Falls around you, this view doesn't disappoint. The observation deck lies at the very foot of the massive falls, cutting straight through the rock at a side-view angle.

This is Niagara Parks Power Station's newest addition - a viewing platform that comes right at the end of a spooky tour through the old power plant. The platform offers a breathtaking, panoramic view of the Falls unlike ever before.

This is the Canadian version of the more famous US-based Maid of the Mist. You can embark on a 20-minute boat voyage which takes you through the Niagara Gorge, American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls, eventually coming face-to-face with the monstrous Horseshoe Falls.

This once-in-a-lifetime helicopter experience takes you over the Whirlpool, Niagara rapids, Rainbow Bridge, the American Falls, Horseshoe Falls and hotels in the area. Soar through the skies with a camera to capture some unbelievable, unique shots of the Falls.

Niagara Fall's revolving dining room at the Skylon Tower makes for both a great viewing platform of the Falls as well as a fun dining experience. It silently rotates 360 degrees every hour, constantly changing your vantage point.

This beautiful landscape is a calm and relaxing getaway from the main Niagara streets, often serving as a venue for wedding photoshoots. The contours of the landscape create a curved pergola from which the Falls may be spotted from far away.

You can soar 175 feet above Niagara Falls on the Skywheel for a dazzling panoramic view of the Falls from the vantage of gondolas high up in the air. Bonus: they're open all-year round, so you can capture views of the Falls when they're frozen too.

If you're planning on staying the night, be sure to ask for a room with a view of the Falls, like some of the ones offered at Embassy Suites. With only 300 metres between you and the Falls, you can take them in from your window all from the comfort of your own room.

This is a magical experience for anyone willing to brave the journey. Speed over the Falls and feel like a bird as you take the zipline across, marvelling both at the view and the wild ride that's perfect for thrill-seekers.

If you don't want to spend a dime the Niagara Falls Promenade is the go-to spot to take in the Falls, catching a view of not only the Falls but waving at American visitors at the other side of the border. Whether you're visiting for the first time or hundredth, the views here never disappoint.