Zipline next to Niagara Falls this summer
Many consider Niagara Falls one of the greatest natural wonders of the world, and they’re not wrong.
The Canadian Horseshoe Falls, located just 90 minutes outside Toronto, attracts over 30 million visitors every year who come from all over the world just to catch a glimpse of its unreal beauty.
Now you can experience the falls from an entirely new perspective: by ziplining alongside it! WildPlay specializes in activities catered to the adrenaline junkie and this new ziplining course definitely delivers.
You honestly won’t be able to beat the views from atop the zipline. Can you imagine flying past the famous Maid of the Mist?
Dangling from 220 feet, the four parallel ziplines can get you speeding up to 70 km per hour along the edge of the falls observation landing.
And if you’re feeling anxious because you’ve never ziplined before, don’t worry because it’s completely fool proof.
First, you’ll be placed into a seated harness and the guides will do all the prep work. Then you’ll hang out in the gated landing at the top, and once the four lines are clear, the gates will open and the guides will release you to shoot down the lines.
The zipline runs from now until October, so make sure to get it onto this year’s bucket list before it’s closed for the season.
Once your feet have returned back to earth, be sure to check out the other activities in this adult’s playground — like the newly opened Mario-Kart inspired race track, or get some exercise in on this epic waterfront boardwalk.
WildPlay
