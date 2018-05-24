Mario Kart-style race track in Niagara Falls is opening early

Choose your driver... Here we go!

After what feels like 64 years, the multi-level "Mario Kart-style" go-kart track in Niagara Falls is ready to launch — a full one week earlier than anticipated.

Tourism company HOCO Limited confirmed last week that its hotly-awaited Niagara Speedway attraction would officially open to the public on June 1.

Today, however, Clifton Hill Niagara (the "authority for fun in Niagara Falls") announced that the opening date had changed.

Instead of next Friday, the Speedway will now be launching on Thursday, May 24, at 5 p.m. That's tonight.

Guess what?? Earlier than anticipated the Niagara Speedway will open at 5 pm TONIGHT!! https://t.co/Sp761WkpHx #NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/PykrTcLwdz — Clifton Hill Niagara (@cliftonhillfun) May 24, 2018

Described as "go-karts on steroids," the spiraling speedway is said to be the first of its kind in Canada and, when it opens, the largest in North America.

"Niagara Speedway is a marriage of traditional go-karts with the added fun & excitement of an elevated coaster styled track," reads a press release describing the facility.

"Drivers get to test their driving skills along the straightaway, negotiate the hair-pin turns, and climb the elevated ramp as they head for the checkered flag."

Live out your Mario Kart dreams at this four-storey race track pic.twitter.com/KkTevIjPjo — blogTO (@blogTO) May 19, 2018

Sure, it sounds a bit like real-life Mario Kart, but it's important to note that this is just a nickname given to the project by eager members of the public.

Niagara Speedway is not associated with Nintendo and, sadly, you won't find any rainbow roads, banana peels or lava lakes around this particular racetrack.

Invincibility stars will also be in short supply, as they are not a real thing, so buckle up and be safe.