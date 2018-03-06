This epic boardwalk near Toronto opens in a month

With the official start of spring just over two weeks away, it's time to start planning day trips once the temperate weather arrives.

One destination to have on your list is White Water Walk, the thrilling boardwalk adjacent to the rapids of the Niagara River. In a town with many dubious tourist attractions, the riverside trail is a diamond in the rough.

The boardwalk is 400 metres long with multiple viewing platforms that bring visitors almost directly above the fast-moving water, which are categorized as class six rapids, some of the most dangerous in the world.

If there's a downside to White Water Walk, it's how busy it gets in the prime summer months. One way to beat the crowds is to go early in the season. This year, the attraction is scheduled to open on April 14, weather permitting.

Mid-spring is actually a fantastic time to see check out the boardwalk, as the vegetation surrounding the river hits a bright green tone, which is dramatically juxtaposed against the turquoise river. It's a sight to behold.

Adult admission for 2018 is $13. White Water Walk is located at 4330 River Rd. in Niagara Falls.