There's a new attraction at Niagara Falls and it comes with breathtaking views of the falls

Niagara Falls is one of the natural wonders of the world, but even a natural wonder needs support sometimes. That's why the newest attraction at Niagara Parks is the Niagara Parks Power Station.

Open now, the power station showcases the first major power plant on the Canadian side of the Niagara River with immersive exhibits, restored artifacts and interactive storytelling.

Daytime guided and self-guided tours are available until August 15, with the station remaining open Friday through Sunday throughout August.

Tickets for the Niagara Parks Power Pass cost $37 and include Journey Behind the Falls which takes you through 130-year-old-tunnels to an observation deck at the foot of the waterfalls.

"The Niagara Parks Power Station is a one-of-a-kind attraction as the only fully intact, decommissioned hydroelectric power plant of its period left in the world and that is what will make this such a special experience for guests to visit," Niagara Parks CEO David Adames told blogTO.

Full capacity of the sight is about 850 people, but due to current regulations, it's being capped at just over 400.

Next July, the plan is to shift into phase two of the attraction which would increase capacity and expand access into the building's underground.