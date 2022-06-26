Niagara Falls just got a new tunnel and viewing platform

There's even more to look forward to during your next weekend trip to Niagara Falls.

Sure, the gargantuan 187 foot high falls that span across the border of Canada and the U.S. are mesmerizing enough, as well as the fun boat tours that leave you pleasantly soaked as they drive close to the falling waters on a hot day.

But a new tunnel at the Niagara Parks Power station will give you the chance to experience the falls in a way you never thought you could.

A glass-paneled elevator takes you down 180 feet beneath the historic Niagara Parks Power Station to discover a 2,200 foot long tunnel that lies under Niagara's Cathedral of Power.

At the end lies a viewing platform that offers unprecedented access to a new perspective of the lower Niagara River, with incredible views of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.

What was once a sad, abandoned and neglected power station has transformed into a historic museum - as you take the elevator down, you explore fascinating exhibits that show how it was excavated in 1901 with the use of very basic equipment like lanterns, rudimentary dynamite, pickaxes and shovels.

Parts of the Power Station opened during the summer of 2021, namely the massive generator hall which had its own sound and light show at night called "Currents".

The tunnel at the end, however, has just made its debut this summer, making for an exciting end to the experience in the Power Station that offers an incredible view of the falls.

The Niagara Parks Power Station is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $28 for adults and $18.25 for children, or $37 for adults and $24 for children for those who want a full guided tour.