This beach getaway in Ontario comes with turquoise water

If you're itching to get away this summer, you'll be happy to know that less than four hours from Toronto is the ultimate getaway.

Located on the Bruce Peninsula just South of Tobermory, Lion's Head resembles a tropical paradise because of its calm, clear, turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, and lush parks with countless trails.

It's the perfect spot to head for a weekend, or an entire week away. The only problem is that you might never want to come home.

The town gets its name from the resemblance of a lion's head along the Niagara Escarpment. The abundance of limestone rock formations make it the ideal backdrop for canoeing, kayaking, hiking, and rock climbing.

One of the most iconic attractions in Lion's Head is the picturesque Lion's Head Lighthouse. Set beneath the Niagara Escarpment, this small but mighty lighthouse was built in 1903 and has been rebuilt several times due to harsh weather conditions.

Although the lighthouse that stands today is merely a replica of the original, it's still a must-see gem.

Hitting one of the many white sandy beaches is mandatory. Lion's Head Provincial Park is a large nature preserve on the shores of Georgian Bay and has gorgeous views of the escarpment. The Bruce Trail also runs right through the park, so you can easily get a hike in too.

Singing Sands Beach is also a great alternative located along Lake Huron, known for its long stretch of sand and warm, shallow waters. It's the perfect spot for a dip.

If you're a bit more of an adrenaline junkie and want to skip the beach altogether, Greig's Caves might be a little more your speed. This surreal cave system is self-guided, so you can create your own adventure once inside.

After working up an appetite, be sure to stop in at the local favourite Rachel's Bakery and 50s Diner. This local spot will transport you back in time with their nostalgic menu of home-cooked comfort food.