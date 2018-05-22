These ancient caves near Toronto are a camping paradise

If you’re a fan of canoeing, swimming, fishing, hiking, caving, camping and, well, basically everything — this might be the perfect park for a day trip or weekend adventure.

Less than two hours from Toronto is the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area (WCCA) that is surrounded by natural beauty. I mean, doesn’t this look like an enchanted forest?

The WWCA has a little bit of everything, but what really drives people to check out this spot are the epic caves in the park that are perfectly safe for spelunking — no experience necessary!

There are seven caves inside the park, which were formed thousands of years ago at the end of the last ice age by the rushing melt of water from glaciers that covered Ontario.

There are a number of insanely cool potholes and round depressions (called kettles) in the bedrock that were formed when the granite stones trapped in the current were spun around in place, grinding their way into underlying limestone.

The kettles are some of the most Insta-worthy spots in the entire park and are popular to climb into.

If you’re up for exploring these natural jungle gyms, it’s recommended you bring a flashlight and wear clothes you won’t mind getting dirty. Good footwear is an absolute must!

Once you emerge from the caves, there is a scenic lookout nearby and 15 km of gorgeous hiking trails along Indian River. Trail maps are available at the gatehouse, so you can easily explore without getting lost.

With Indian River running through the park, swimming is a no-brainer. Canoes are also available to rent if you don’t have your own boat to bring. A trip to the village of Warsaw by canoe is just two hours and makes a great day trip — or you can just float along the river at your leisure.

For camping enthusiasts, there are 52 camp sites inside the park which are fully-equipped with washrooms, showers, and even laundry rooms. Camping is available from mid-May to Thanksgiving.

To get into the park, it’s only $16 per vehicle. All the other fees like canoe rentals and camping are listed on the Warsaw Caves web site.