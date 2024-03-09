5 summer parks for camping you should book before it's too late

With sunny days ahead, camping in Ontario parks is on the brain for many a Toronto resident, and, if you're hoping to score a site at one of the province's most popular parks, you'd better get to booking them ASAP.

Campsites in provincial parks can be booked up to 5 months in advance of your arrival date, so you can currently book all the way out to August, and that's good news, because at some of these parks you may not have a chance at snagging a campsite any sooner than that.

Here are some of the most beautiful, unique and in-demand provincial parks that you should book now, before it's too late.

With 3474 campsites in this expansive 7,635 square kilometre park, you might think that you'll have your pick of the litter when it comes to campsites, but beware: this quintessential provincial park books out in a flash.

With over 2,400 lakes, winding hiking trails, cliffs and rivers, there is no end to the adventure waiting to unfold on your camping trip at this park.

With just 51 campsites, this quaint park near the charming Sharbot Lake is a hot commodity that you'll have to pounce on before it books up.

Canoe through the park's 22 lakes or hike along the 100 km of looped backpacking trails while you camp out at this park that's a three-hour drive outside of the city.

Venture four hours north of Toronto to spend some time camping out along the pink granite coastline of Georgian Bay at one of this park's 347 campsites.

Another one of the province's most popular parks for camping, you'll be lucky to score a campsite less than five months out, but if you do, you'll be enamoured by the clear blue waters of its 50 lakes.

You don't need to leave the province to take a beach vacation this summer. This park located on Lake Ontario is just two and a half hours east of the city and is home to dreamy coastlines that look straight out of the Caribbean.

Located in Prince Edward County, you can start or end your camping trip with a visit to some of the region's many wineries and restaurants, or stay out in the wild and watch the masses of migratory birds that frequent the park in the spring and fall.

Situated just north of Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park and just south of Algonquin, this smaller park is a dream for anyone looking to have a peaceful getaway.

With no motorboats or electric motors allowed on the lake, two sand beaches and a handful of roofed accommodations (yurts and camping cabins), this is a quite possibly one of the most relaxing parks for camping in the entire province.