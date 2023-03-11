5 of the most popular Ontario parks for summer camping you need to book ASAP

Seasoned campers in Ontario know that summer campsite reservations are hard to come by, especially in the province's most popular parks.

While Ontario Parks has reduced the maximum length of time you can camp this summer - a move that gives more people the opportunity to camp, it's anticipated that peak weekends and prime locations will be 50 per cent booked by the end of March.

Since booking can be made up to 5 months in advance, now is the best time to secure your trip to avoid disappointment.

Here are some of the most in-demand provincial parks that you'd want to book for summer camping as soon as possible.

Bon Echo Provincial Park is one of Ontario's smaller provincial parks, but its multiple lakes, hiking trails, and natural sandy beaches make it one of the most highly sought-after spots for summer camping.

One of Bon Echo's biggest draws is Mazinaw Rock, a striking 1.5 km long and 100 m high rock formation which features 260 Indigenous pictographs.

As the most visited provincial park in the province, Algonquin is vast with rolling hills, forests, bogs, rivers, and thousands of lakes - however, it still tends to fill up quickly for the best campsites on prime summer weekends.

The park is known for its world-renowned trout fishing, wildlife spotting, and year-round activities such as skiing, snowshoeing, canoeing, and hiking.

Home to the world’s largest bay mouth dune formation, Sandbanks Provincial Park is the destination to choose for beach lovers. The park near Prince Edward County has 3 expansive sandy beaches and clear shallow waters to bask in during the hot summer months.

With picturesque trails along one of the best freshwater beaches in the province, it's not surprising that Sandbanks has become one of the most difficult parks to book for summer camping.

Killbear Provincial Park is often referred to as the jewel of the north due to its striking scenery from its rugged rocky shorelines, sandy beaches, lush forests, and unforgettable Georgian Bay sunsets.

Activities in the park include miles of hiking trails, swimming and windsurfing, and even cliff jumping for the bold.

Pinery Provincial Park comes with breathtaking views of Lake Huron, which you can take in from the park's 10 km of sandy beach. Sunsets here were even ranked "Top 10 Best in the World" by National Geographic.

The park has 10 hiking trails, a long bike trail, and the Old Ausable Channel which you can explore through canoeing, paddle boating, and kayaking.