Ontario is reducing how long you can camp at provincial parks this summer

As of this coming summer, Ontario Parks will be reducing its maximum length of stay for the camping season at select parks across the province.

Due to the rise in demand over the past several years, Ontario Parks acknowledges in their recent blog post how frustrating it can be to miss out on a summer camping reservation, with campsites booking up immediately.

At select parks, we’ll be reducing the maximum length of stay from 23 nights to 7 or 14 nights for campground sites during our busiest camping season.



This applies to trips between July 1 and the Saturday of the Labour Day long weekend.



Learn more: https://t.co/po6XK1ztnZ pic.twitter.com/OYxw8cEtLd — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) January 21, 2023

By reducing the maximum length of stay, they are giving more people the opportunity to camp and experience some of the parks this summer.

Between July 1 and the Saturday of the Labour Day long weekend, the maximum length of stay will be reduced from 23 nights to 7 or 14 nights for campground sites at select parks. Outside of these dates, the length of stay will remain 23 consecutive nights.

You can book your campsite 5 months in advance, so anyone booking a July stay next month will see the change will take effect.

The maximum length of stay does not apply to backcountry camping or roofed accommodations.

Ontario Parks that will have a reduced maximum length of 7 nights include:

Ontario Parks that will have a reduced maximum length of 14 nights include:

You can reserve your summer campsite online or by phone.