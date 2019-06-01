Sports & Play
serene spots toronto

The 10 most serene spots in Toronto

The most serene spots in Toronto aren’t necessarily the quietest places in the city, but then again, silence doesn’t really equate to peaceful (cue the shushing librarian). That being said, these are places where you can mind your own business, without distractions, for hours at a time—preferably with a nice view, too.

Toronto Music Garden

It doesn’t get more serene than this swirling garden by the waterfront. Take a relaxing stroll through curving paths of Birch trees, or post up beneath the Music Pavilion or the grassy steps of the ampitheatre.

Leslie Street Spit

You can spend hours exploring the fascinating landscape of the Leslie Spit, also known as Tommy Thompson. Discarded debris meets nature at this secluded piece of manmade land. Take a long walk to the old lighthouse at the tip of the island, then sit along the shore for an amazing view of Toronto’s skyline.

Mount Pleasant Cemetery

There are few things more sobering than taking a walk amongst the dead. Gravestones aside, this sprawling burial ground stretches 205 acres in the heart of the city, meaning it’s easy to get lost for hours between the towering mausoleums and towering Ginkgo trees.

Humber Arboretum

It’s probably because it’s located on the Humber College campus, but The Arb doesn’t get as much food traffic as other natural spaces in Toronto. That’s a good thing, because it means more quiet time for you. This 250-acre land boasts a waterfall garden and natural trails galore.

Osgoode Hall gardens

There’s something about being just slightly removed from the hubbub of the city that makes this small patch of quiet greenery a perfect getaway. Tuck away behind those imposing wrought iron gates and you’ll find a meticulously manicured garden just off of bustling Queen Street.

Palm House at Allan Gardens

If sitting in a beautiful glass dome overdosing on leafy oxygen doesn’t sound like a good time to you, this greenhouse isn’t for you. The Palm House is easily the most beautiful part of this Sherbourne Street paradise, with its benches and jungle of leafy trees.

Finch Hydro Corridor

Being dwarfed by massive transmission towers is a pretty therapeutic experience, believe it or not. Minus the threat of overexposing yourself to electromagnetic fields, this impressive path runs for miles east and west, though I suggest entering through the G. Ross Lord Dam and Reservoir for peak serenity.

Ontario Place

From the smooth paving of the William G. Davis Trail to the beautiful open-air pavilion in Trillium Park, Toronto’s massive waterfront park feels like a world of its own. There are plenty of places to post up and enjoy the view, though the best might be the bonfire pits, with an amazing view of the skyline.

City Hall green roof

Right on top of the shenanigans happening in the Council Chambers is this understated green roof on top of City Hall. A quick jaunt up the curving ceremonial ramp will lead you to an underrated oasis equipped with benches and lookouts over Queen.

The Aga Khan Park

The outdoor area of this museum’s park alone is worth a visit. The  courtyard is complete with five scenic reflecting pools and beautiful gardens. The design of the museum itself was designed to be celestial: prepare to be transported by the displays of Islamic art.

Tanya Mok of Humber Arboretum

