Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The infamous James T. Jackson House is for sale for $4 million

Right smack at the intersection of High Park Avenue and Humberside stands the James T. Jackson House. 

This majestic landmark property, named after the former owner and newspaper owner James T. Jackson, stands as a living testament to the city's rich architectural heritage.

Designed by the renowned Toronto architect James Augustus Ellis, this 1891 Queen Anne Revival masterpiece boasts a distinctive character that effortlessly captivates the imagination.204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

This bespoke Victorian gem features eight bedrooms and four bathrooms sprawled across its approximately 5,600 square feet on four floors.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

A small sitting room. 

As you approach 204 High Park Ave., your eyes are immediately drawn to the massive three-storey turret that stands proudly like a sentry guarding the secrets of a bygone era.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The living room attaches to the dining room through pocket doors.

The use of aesthetic sandstone and brick, coupled with a stunning slate roof, adds a touch of grandeur that echoes the opulence of the late 19th century.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by grand principal rooms adorned with 10.5-foot ceilings on the main floor.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

The plaster of Paris arches, rosettes, and crown mouldings create an atmosphere of timeless elegance.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The impressive wood detailing.

Original oak door casings and baseboards, along with hardwood floors, bear witness to the craftsmanship of an era when attention to detail was paramount.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The staircase newel. 

A showstopper in itself is the impressive oak staircase, featuring intricately carved newels that lead you through the various levels of this architectural gem.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

A sitting area in the primary bedroom. 

Stained glass windows add a kaleidoscope of colour, casting a warm glow that dances through the home's corridors.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

One of eight bedrooms. 

For the last several decades, the James T. Jackson House has been lovingly cared for and maintained by the Holy Cross Anglican Priory.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

This custodianship has ensured that the dwelling remains not just a relic but a functional and comfortable abode with updated and renovated kitchens and bathrooms.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Mechanically sound, the house seamlessly blends the charm of yesteryear with the convenience of modern living.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

Perched on an oversized 58 by 125 foot lot, the property features dual driveways and an attached garage, providing a rare convenience in Toronto real estate.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

A pergola makes for a comfy shaded area to sit. 

The landscaped backyard is a tranquil oasis, inviting residents to unwind amidst the hustle and bustle of city life.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

In a city where the skyline is constantly evolving, the James T. Jackson House stands as a true one-of-a-kind gem, a time capsule that invites you to step back into a world of bespoke Victorian design and unparalleled craftsmanship.

204 High Park Ave. Toronto

The slate roof. 

204 High Park Ave. is currently listed for $3,999,000.

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
