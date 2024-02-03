The infamous James T. Jackson House is for sale for $4 million

Right smack at the intersection of High Park Avenue and Humberside stands the James T. Jackson House.

This majestic landmark property, named after the former owner and newspaper owner James T. Jackson, stands as a living testament to the city's rich architectural heritage.

Designed by the renowned Toronto architect James Augustus Ellis, this 1891 Queen Anne Revival masterpiece boasts a distinctive character that effortlessly captivates the imagination.

This bespoke Victorian gem features eight bedrooms and four bathrooms sprawled across its approximately 5,600 square feet on four floors.

As you approach 204 High Park Ave., your eyes are immediately drawn to the massive three-storey turret that stands proudly like a sentry guarding the secrets of a bygone era.

The use of aesthetic sandstone and brick, coupled with a stunning slate roof, adds a touch of grandeur that echoes the opulence of the late 19th century.

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by grand principal rooms adorned with 10.5-foot ceilings on the main floor.

The plaster of Paris arches, rosettes, and crown mouldings create an atmosphere of timeless elegance.

Original oak door casings and baseboards, along with hardwood floors, bear witness to the craftsmanship of an era when attention to detail was paramount.

A showstopper in itself is the impressive oak staircase, featuring intricately carved newels that lead you through the various levels of this architectural gem.

Stained glass windows add a kaleidoscope of colour, casting a warm glow that dances through the home's corridors.

For the last several decades, the James T. Jackson House has been lovingly cared for and maintained by the Holy Cross Anglican Priory.

This custodianship has ensured that the dwelling remains not just a relic but a functional and comfortable abode with updated and renovated kitchens and bathrooms.

Mechanically sound, the house seamlessly blends the charm of yesteryear with the convenience of modern living.

Perched on an oversized 58 by 125 foot lot, the property features dual driveways and an attached garage, providing a rare convenience in Toronto real estate.

The landscaped backyard is a tranquil oasis, inviting residents to unwind amidst the hustle and bustle of city life.

In a city where the skyline is constantly evolving, the James T. Jackson House stands as a true one-of-a-kind gem, a time capsule that invites you to step back into a world of bespoke Victorian design and unparalleled craftsmanship.

204 High Park Ave. is currently listed for $3,999,000.