This Ontario cruise lets you gawk at breathtaking waterfront mansions

Millionaire's Row in Muskoka is where you'll find some of the most upscale, lavish and historic properties in the province, where the boathouses alone are larger than most people's apartments in the city.

Often called the "Hamptons of the North", it's also one of the best places to get an idea of how the wealthiest live, where you'll see the sheer scale of homes from the water as opposed to spying just a portion from outside a gated community.

While there is also a newer Billionaire's Row on the northern tip of Lake Joseph boasting even grander vacation homes owned by celebrities and high-profile figures, Millionaire's Row will transport you back in time with its historic and well-preserved cottages.

This summer, you can hop on a cruise around Lake Muskoka dedicated to showcasing their grandeur.

Sunset Cruises Muskoka offers 2 hour-long cruises of Millionaire's Row every Monday and Tuesday, starting at $48 per person.

You'll sail through Muskoka's rugged natural beauty on the historic vessel, which has operated for over 50 years as a gasoline and home heating oil delivery boat.

During the cruise, you'll also be treated to live commentary on the area's history and local lore, all the while absorbing the luxurious cottages dotting the shores.

Muskoka Steamships also offers cruises to Millionaire's Row on the Wenonah II, a modern interpretation of a traditional steamship. The cruise runs on select afternoons throughout the summer, and demand was so high they recently added more dates.

The 4 hour cruise includes lunch onboard, as well as live commentary. Tickets cost $95 per adult, with current cruise dates scheduled for July 13, July 27, August 8, and August 22.