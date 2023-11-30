It'll cost you more to visit Canada's national parks with upcoming fee increases

Canadians looking forward to a trip to a national park next year will be paying a little bit more, thanks to a fee increase that's on the table come January 1.

Parks Canada explained in a statement that under the Service Fees Act, all federal departments and agencies, including Parks Canada, are required to automatically adjust service fees for inflation.

The government agency stated in an email that it adjusts fees every two years based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The first fee adjustment related to the CPI was on January 1, 2020, and the next fee adjustment will be on January 1, 2024.

The CPI fee increase on January 1, 2024, is set at 4.1% and applies to all visitor fees, including (but not exclusive to) daily admission, camping reservations, and Discovery Pass prices.

Visitor fees do not exceed the costs of delivering services to visitors, according to Parks Canada, and visitor fees "recover a portion of the costs of delivering services to visitors, keeping visitor experiences affordable."

Admission to all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas under Parks Canada's management will remain free for youth 17 and under in 2024.

If you are hoping to do some camping in Canada's national parks in 2024, online reservations are starting much earlier than they did this year. Mark your calendars!