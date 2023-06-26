Vermilion River is a gorgeous destination for a tubing getaway this summer, with calm, slow-moving waters you can float down for hours on end.

Located in Chelmsford near Sudbury, the drive to Vermilion River will take you roughly 4.5 hours, making it ideal for an overnight trip.

With gentle bends, sandy beaches, and clear, shallow water, you could spend anywhere from a few hours to an entire afternoon floating on, swimming, or exploring the area.

Chillin' N Tubing is a local company offering one of the most popular attractions in the area, where you can relax on the water in an inflatable tube for as long as you like — with with snacks and drinks, too.

The float lasts anywhere from 2.5 to 4 hours long. You can opt for the standard adult tube with a cup holder, seat, and back rest, or even add a cooler tube to keep your drinks cold.

From there, you can tether your tube to your friend's, or simply float freely while admiring the natural beauty of the river.

Alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Lifejackets are also mandatory to have with you on your tube and are not provided, so be sure to bring your own with you.

The experience opens for the season on July 1, and advance reservations are required and can be booked online. Adult tubes cost $28 per day, and the cooler tube is an additional $23.