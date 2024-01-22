Man warns people back home in India not to move to Toronto

A recent clip that transparently discusses some of the challenges faced by newcomers in Toronto — including the region's competitive job market and overpriced real estate — is making rounds on social media.

In the video, the creator behind Canada Tried and Tested recites a post shared by another individual in a GTA-based Facebook group. The creator regularly uploads content to give viewers first-hand information on how to independently immigrate to Canada.

"Despite having [a] combined family income of $230k, my wife and I, we've decided to return to India. It seems impractical to spend millions of dollars on a house and commit to a life-long mortgage, especially considering that even with our income, affording a standard detached house in the GTA is beyond reach," the post reads.

"I strongly advise students and workers considering to move to Canada — especially those in uncertain situations — please carefully, reconsider your decision before making the leap into this unknown. In the past, opportunities were abundant, inflation wasn't as high, and government challenges were less prevalent" the post continues.

"I was once in the same uncertain situation as many of you are now, unfortunately, nobody shared the honest insights I'm offering here. This alluring picture people showed painted a rosy picture, but the harsh reality is quite opposite."

Another similar sentiment, uploaded by the creator to TikTok, recently amassed over 70,000 views after he also discussed some of the issues faced by high-skilled immigrants after moving to Canada.

"It's crucial to think twice, and it may lead to significant financial losses and job instability. Many are on the verge of depression, a struggle hidden from their families," the post concludes.

On Monday, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced that Canada will cap international students coming into the country for two years, calling it "unacceptable" that some private institutions have "taken advantage" of international students by operating under-resourced campuses.

Miller said the temporary international student application cap is expected to result in roughly 364,000 approved international student study permits, representing a decrease of 35 per cent from 2023.

In December, the federal government also provided several updates for international students in Canada, including a cost-of-living financial requirement to ensure that students "are financially prepared for life in Canada."

Applicants will now need to show that they have $20,635, which represents 75 per cent of the low-income cut-off (LICO), the minimum income necessary to ensure that a person can survive without spending a greater portion of their income on necessities.

The cost of living requirement has not changed since the early 2000s, when the requirement was set at $10,000 for a single applicant.