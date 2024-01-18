Tim Hortons employee goes viral talking about how hard life in Toronto is

A Tim Hortons employee in Toronto recently went viral for candidly discussing some of the hardships faced by residents in the city, specifically referencing rising costs and the pricey rental market.

The video, uploaded by @reedinthestreet, has amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in just a matter of days, prompting lots of mixed reactions regarding the "dream" versus the lived reality of working in Toronto.

The employee, who is originally from Bangladesh, says he's been living in Toronto for approximately six months. "This place is crazy, in so many different ways," he explains.

"It's a good thing that I started with Tim Hortons, so I can see a lot of stuff that Canada doesn't show the world."

The man alleges that during his time at the coffeehouse chain, he's even seen university professors struggle to make ends meet. "This place is fucked up, to be honest. I'm not allowed to use this kind of language but this place is really f****ed up," he says.

"It is really easy to be homeless, here in Toronto, because rents are really high, and how the hell are people going to afford it?"

When asked if he's ever thought about returning home, the employee responds, "First I used to think that I will go back, I'll just earn money and go back. Now, yes, I have to. I have to go back."

Responses to the viral clip varied, with many folks acknowledging the hardships faced by both newcomers and life-long residents in the face of the city's competitive job market and sky-high rental prices.

"What a lovely guy. What he speaks is so true. People are being sold a vision of Canada that isn't true," one response reads.

Another similar clip, recently uploaded by creator Canada Tried and Tested, also made rounds on social media after he transparently discussed some of the challenges high-skilled immigrants face after moving to Canada — including financial strain and difficulty finding equal employment.

Back in December, the federal government provided updates for international students in Canada, including an adjustment on work hours and updated financial requirements for applicants to better reflect the realities of living in the country.

Applicants now need to show that they have $20,635, which represents 75 per cent of the low-income cut-off (LICO), or the minimum income necessary to ensure that a person can survive without spending a greater portion of their income on necessities.

The cost of living requirement has not changed since the early 2000s, when the requirement was set at $10,000 for a single applicant.