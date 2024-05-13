Eugene Levy's favourite Toronto places according to the New York Times

Hometown hero, comedian Eugene Levy, has been making waves in Hollywood for decades now, but in a recent New York Times article, the Toronto native proves he'll always be a 6ix God at heart.

In the article, NYT writer Abby Kozolchyk — with the help of Levy, star and producer of Schitt's Creek — lays out the multi-hyphenates five favourite places in the city, and they're surprisingly (or, perhaps unsurprisingly,) unpretentious.

From restaurants to tourist traps and everything in between, here are Eugene Levy's five favourite places in Toronto.

Cafe and Restaurants

A long-time resident of Rosedale, it should come as no surprise that the first locale on Levy's list was what some may consider an iconic neighbourhood go-to: Terroni Bar Centrale.

It's not the steaming bowls of pasta or un-cut pizzas that Levy loves Terroni for, though — he's a fan of making a morning driveby of the restaurant's main floor cafe for a latte and pastry.

Speaking specifically about sitting down for a proper meal, Levy has a favourite for that, too. Another Rosedale restaurant, Avant Gout, is apparently a go-to for Levy and his wife, Deborah Divine.

A slightly more luxe option, Eugene Levy also adores the Windsor Arms. According to the Times article, the love affair began early in Levy's career when he'd blow his paycheques on treats at the Courtyard Cafe, which is now Courtyard.

Entertainment

I'll just rip the band aid off: Eugene Levy listed the CN Tower as one of his favourite spots in the city. Before you roll your eyes, though, Levy argues in the article that, however touristy it may be, the views from the tower still can't be beat.

If you, like Levy, suffer from a fear of heights, the comedian suggests heading to the Rogers Centre for a Jays game to get a different kind of view of the city — through its sports fans.

A less-standard entertainment option for Toronto residents and tourists alike, Levy also recommends the Royal Conservatory of Music, noting its reputation as a star-maker for some great Canadian talents, and regular concerts at Koerner Hall.

Shopping

For someone who's spent the better part of his adult life frequenting premiers and award shows, Levy knows first-hand the value of a good suit, which is why he particularly cherishes the luxury one-stop-shop offerings at Yorkville's Harry Rosen.