12 notable Toronto businesses that closed in June

Toronto businesses that closed in June really hit close to home. From a beloved DIY performance space to a community hub for cookbook enthusiasts, these places will be mourned. Here's hoping some of them will manage to rise like a phoenix from the ashes (of the many fires restaurants have experienced lately).

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in June.

Like the queen it was named after, this British pub at Richmond and Peter didn't last long. Open for less than a year, this Tudor-style sports bar from The Social Group (Parts & Labour, Dog & Bear) closed permanently on June 26.

This underground music venue and DIY performance art space in Kensington Market (although perhpas not exactly a business, per se) had an impressive nine-year run before finally getting shut down by its landlord last month. RIP, DDL. Here's hoping a feasible new location will be found soon.

Two-alarm fires in restaurants have been occurring quite frequently lately (although Banjara has already reopened). A fire that started in Ghazale on College Street that spread to The Fish Store and Vivoli on either side of it during the Taste of Little Italy festival has (hopefully only temporarily) shut them down.

Following a spate of controversy, the Drake-affiliated restaurant on King Street West by celebrity chef Susur Lee and sons closed for good last month.

Yet another Kensington Market gem that lasted almost a decade closed up shop last month. This much-loved culinary book haven and gift store was a community hub for cooking enthusiasts and will be greatly missed.

Serving a quirky mix of all-day breakfast and cheap Chinese eats, this family-run Leslieville diner permanently closed its doors last month. It will soon be replaced by another all-day breakfast spot (minus the Chinese food) called Billy's Diner.

After around two years in business, this Chinatown joint that featured chef Craig Wong's take on Hainanese chicken rice called it quits on June 24. Fans of chef Wong's cooking can still check out his Jamaican-Chinese mash-ups at Patois.

Known for occasionally hosting celebrities like Drake, The Weeknd and Lebron James, this massive 12,000 square-foot nightclub in the Entertainment District threw its last party before being demolished to make way for the Nobu Residences.

This Entertainment District brewery that boasted a fantastic rooftop patio and its downstairs nightclub sibling faced the same demolition fate as Maison Mercer, to be replaced with the aforementioned luxury condo and hotel development. However, Mascot promises it will relocate to a new space soon. Fingers crossed.