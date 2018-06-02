One of Toronto's most popular nightclubs is closing

After years of popping bottles and hosting the occasional celebrities like Kevin Hart and Lebron James, a 12,000 square-foot Toronto nightclub will soon be demolished to make way for two new towers: the 45-storey Nobu Residences.

Maison Mercer, the massive luxe party venue in the Entertainment District, is set to close at the end of the month for good.

The incoming building will simultaneously be a condo, hotel, and home to Canada's first Nobu restaurant all in one space. The residence's 700 units have been on sale since last year.

To celebrate its impending demolition, Maison Mercer held its last international DJ event last night with a set from Welsh DJ Jamie Jones, founder of the music label Hot Creations.

In an Instagram post this week, the club wrote: "After spending numerous nights with Toronto's party people on Mercer Street, Maison Mercer is officially shuttering its doors."

"While this marks the end of years of sold-out parties, appearances by celebrities and performances by some of the globe's most renown [sic] musicians, it breaks our hearts to say that this downtown beacon for nightlight is departing the entertainment district."

Maison Mercer is probably best known for its private bottle service, along with its audio capabilities – courtesy of its top of the line Funktion-One sound system – lush patio and boujee nighttime crowds.

While the venue will continue to host more events for Pride this month, it's last party will take place on July 1. Looks like the party's finally over.