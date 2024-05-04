Award-winning gelato shop opening new Toronto location

An award-winning Toronto gelato shop is opening a brand-new location in the city.

Queen West's Mizzica Gelateria & Cafe opened to around-the-corner lineups that lasted months upon launching in 2021, earning plenty of awards for their frozen, creamy treats since then.

Luckily for hot and hungry fans of the gelato shop, there's a new location coming this summer to double your chances to get your hands on the globally-revered gelato.

Taking up a new residence at 2375 Yonge Street, the gelateria is taking over Yonge and Eglinton next.

Mizzica co-Owner, Denise, who runs the shop alongside her husband, Paolo, tells blogTO that, while the opening date for the new location has yet to be confirmed, they're hoping to open for June.

The location is currently under renovations after its most recent tenant, HK Sweets, moved out, and Paolo and Denise are still waiting for the special equipment from Italy that helps make their gelato so good, so Mizzica's days on Yonge Street remain on the horizon for now.

For the time being, you can visit Mizzica's Queen Street location at 307 Queen West.