Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
poop cafe toronto

Poop-a-licious cafe opening in Toronto

Toronto is about to get a brand new poop-a-licious cafe.

While the cultural zeitgeist of the poop cafe seems to have peaked in the late 20-teens and gone down the toilet, so to speak, ever since then, Toronto residents are about to get a new option for toilet-themed treats.

After Toronto's inaugural Poop Cafe failed a health inspection back in 2019, a new option might be for the best, though I should note that they've had a mostly clean inspection record ever since.

The newest latest competitor to Koreatown's Poop Cafe seems to be a new concept called Poop-a-licious Cafe that's moving into a vacant space at 1355 St. Clair West, but there are few details about what the city can expect from it quite yet.

poop cafe toronto

The new poop cafe is opening at 1355 St. Clair West.

If the city's original poop cafe is any indication, decadent desserts served in toilet-shaped tablewear, poop-shaped confections and bathroom-inspired decor are on the way for Corso Italia.

While no opening date for the cafe has yet been confirmed, and the business doesn't appear to have any social media running as of yet, it looks like the poop cafe fad could be making a comeback.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
