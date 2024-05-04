Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 44 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
michelin restaurants toronto

Toronto ranked one of the cheapest cities for dining at Michelin restaurants

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 44 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto has been ranked among the cheapest cities in North America to experience Michelin dining.

Toronto is known for many things; our undying optimism that the Leafs will win the Stanley cup one day, our love of shawarma and Jamaican patties, to name only a few. Affordability, though, is decidedly not one of the city's strong suits — or is it?

According to a recent report by Chef's Pencil, Toronto actually ranks among one of the cheaper cities one can experience Michelin-quality dining in North America.

While Toronto's culinary scene is relatively new to the Michelin guide, having only been added back in 2022, there are plenty of spots in the city that have received stars, Bib Gourmand-designations and recommendations — and, surprisingly, they're not the worst price-wise.

According to the report, Toronto ranks fifth on the list of least-expensive cities in North America based on the median price of a Michelin-recommended tasting menu, with a median price of $215 USD.

Toronto ties with Chicago in fifth place, with the designation of least-expensive going to Vancouver, with a median price of $113, followed by San Diego, Denver and Washington.

michelin dining toronto

Map depicting the most- and least-expensive cities for Michelin dining in North America. Graphic by Chef's Pencil.

What are the most expensive options for Michelin-minded diners in North America, you ask? Miami Beach takes first place with a median price of $265, followed by San Francisco, New York, Miami and Atlanta.

Toronto is currently home to 15 Michelin-starred restaurants as well as 21 Bib Gourmand designates and 45 Selected Restaurants. You can find a complete list of the city's Michelin restaurants through the online guide.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Engima
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Award-winning gelato shop opening new Toronto location

Toronto's hidden beer garden is now open for the summer

Massive food hall opening in Toronto next month

Toronto ranked one of the cheapest cities for dining at Michelin restaurants

Middle Eastern grocery store opening two new Toronto locations

Canadians boycotting Loblaws petition government to prevent grocery monopolies

Loblaws boycott organizer met with CEO Per Bank and here's what went down

Toronto restaurant known for its pub-style burgers is permanently closing