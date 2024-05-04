Toronto ranked one of the cheapest cities for dining at Michelin restaurants

Toronto has been ranked among the cheapest cities in North America to experience Michelin dining.

Toronto is known for many things; our undying optimism that the Leafs will win the Stanley cup one day, our love of shawarma and Jamaican patties, to name only a few. Affordability, though, is decidedly not one of the city's strong suits — or is it?

According to a recent report by Chef's Pencil, Toronto actually ranks among one of the cheaper cities one can experience Michelin-quality dining in North America.

While Toronto's culinary scene is relatively new to the Michelin guide, having only been added back in 2022, there are plenty of spots in the city that have received stars, Bib Gourmand-designations and recommendations — and, surprisingly, they're not the worst price-wise.

According to the report, Toronto ranks fifth on the list of least-expensive cities in North America based on the median price of a Michelin-recommended tasting menu, with a median price of $215 USD.

Toronto ties with Chicago in fifth place, with the designation of least-expensive going to Vancouver, with a median price of $113, followed by San Diego, Denver and Washington.

What are the most expensive options for Michelin-minded diners in North America, you ask? Miami Beach takes first place with a median price of $265, followed by San Francisco, New York, Miami and Atlanta.

Toronto is currently home to 15 Michelin-starred restaurants as well as 21 Bib Gourmand designates and 45 Selected Restaurants. You can find a complete list of the city's Michelin restaurants through the online guide.