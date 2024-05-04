Toronto's hidden beer garden is now open for the summer

Toronto's ultra-cool hidden beer garden is now open for the season as of this week.

There's an old proverb that says "summer hasn't truly begun until the beer gardens have opened." Ok, maybe I made that up, but that doesn't make it any less true, and one of the city's coolest has just opened for the summer.

As of Thursday, May 2, you're now able to sneak down the side lane at C'est What, a Front Street staple brewpub and wind up in their charming beer garden, which takes up residence in the parking lot for the season.

It's not just your average drinks-only beer garden, though; you can get access to C'est What's full food menu, 8 taps of Ontario craft beers, cocktails, ciders and more.

The beer garden is also home to fire tables with couch seating and overhead heaters to keep cozy even on the chillier nights before things really heat up this summer.

The C'est What Beer Garden is open Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the season, located at 94 The Esplanade, just around the corner from C'est What (67 Front East).