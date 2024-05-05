Eat & Drink
Toronto restaurant believed to have closed permanently has reopened

A Toronto restaurant that's a been closed for nearly the entire month will finally be reopening this week.

Earlier this April, Yonge and Eginton Mexican spot Playa Cabana Bar Esquina stirred fear in the hearts of its many devout fans as it closed its doors among construction in and around the restaurant, leading many to belive the restaurant had permanently closed.

That, and the "permanently closed," notice that comes up when you Google the restaurant currently.

Having opened in September of 2020, as the pandemic still doused the city (and world beyond it) in a thick layer of uncertainty, might have seemed doomed to fail.

The Yonge and Eglinton outpost of the Mexican restaurant that originated on Dupont opened shortly before the chain's third location, Playa Cabana Hacienda, closed. Not exactly a vote of confidence.

Armed with a then-multiplying fleet of sister restaurants and a high-volume location, though, it seems to have had no problem keeping afloat, even despite the near-constant construction that limits and congests the restaurant's nearest intersection.

Luckily, the recent closure of Bar Esquina has been due to nothing more than routine maintenance, installing new equiptment and a redesign of their menu, a representative from Playa Cabana tells blogTO.

The representative also confirmed that Midtown-based Playa Cabana fans won't have to wait any longer to fill up on tacos: the restaurant re-opened on Friday, May 3.

