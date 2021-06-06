Toronto taco joint with sublime outdoor patio has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
A popular Toronto taco joint known for its huge and colourful patio has closed for good. 

After years on Dupont, Playa Cabana Hacienda and La Libre closed last month. 

A staff member at another Playa location tells blogTO they suspected Playa Cabana Hacienda and La Libre may have been too big to afford during lockdown.  

Playa Cabana Hacienda was a two-story taqueria that served Mexican food like tacos, tostadas and ceviche. La Libre was a seperate 90-seat backyard patio in the back. 

La Libre had a separate kitchen, menu and bar that focused on dishes from the Yucatan in southern Mexico. 

There continues to be five other restaurants currently operated by the people behind Playa Cabana including the recently opened Bar Esquina.

Jesse Milns 

