Massive food hall opening in Toronto next month

A huge new food hall is opening in Toronto this summer, and it'll feature some of the city's most popular restaurants and chefs.

Set to open its doors in Toronto this June, the Waterworks Food Hall is the latest life given to the historic Waterworks building at 499 Richmond West.

The enormous 55,000 square-foot Art Deco-style building is currently under development to welcome more than 20 curated food vendors from across the city to create a microcosm of the city's diverse culinary landscape.

Even more exciting than the news of the new food hall is the roster of restaurants planning to occupy stalls.

Little India favourite, Harry's Charbroiled will be bringing their old-fashioned burgers and fries alongside Turkish bakery and cafe, Liu Loqum Atelier, where you can pick up fresh baklava, coffee and Turkish delight.

Roncesvalles ramen staple, Musoshin has signed off on a lease in the space, accompanied by dessert empire, Demetre's and smoked meat sandwich experts, Dave's Genuine Deli.

To wash it all down, beverage offerings from Boxcar Social and SOBR Market — a completely non-alcoholic bottle shop — are also on their way.

That's just a small selection of the goodness that can be expected from Waterworks Food Hall, with additional vendors expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

While the precise opening date has yet to be announced, the promise of a June launch is one step closer to the much-anticipated food hall gracing the city with its presence.