Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
icy spicy fusion closed toronto

Leslieville's Icy Spicy Fusion restaurant has closed for good

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The longtime diner Icy Spicy Fusion in Leslieville has closed after years of serving a strange mix of all-day breakfast and cheap Chinese eats. 

Located at the corner of Queen Street East and Pape, Icy Spicy was not the most frequented joint in the neighbourhood, but the family-run restaurant still had its crowd of loyal customers who came for their greasy fries and $6 breakfast deals. 

Hard to imagine, but it tasted even better than it looks. #icandienow

A post shared by Dave Todon (@davetodon) on

You'll be hard-pressed to find another spot in the city with the diner's odd menu of hot Italian sausages and burgers plus plates of fried rice, egg rolls and sweet and sour chicken balls. 

According to a sign on the door, the Icy Spicy will soon be replaced by Billy's, another all-day breakfast diner that will specialize in homemade burgers and milkshakes — minus the Chinese takeout. 

Photos by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurants cut ties with winemaker accused of sexual misconduct

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Aniq, Cinnaholic, Salumi Bar, Bake Island, Assembli

Leslieville's Icy Spicy Fusion restaurant has closed for good

The secret all-white dinner party is coming back to Toronto

Toronto just got an AYCE vegetarian buffet

Cotton candy ice cream burritos are coming to Toronto

Popular College St. restaurants remain closed after fire

Toronto bars are open until 4am this week