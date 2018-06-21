Leslieville's Icy Spicy Fusion restaurant has closed for good

The longtime diner Icy Spicy Fusion in Leslieville has closed after years of serving a strange mix of all-day breakfast and cheap Chinese eats.

Located at the corner of Queen Street East and Pape, Icy Spicy was not the most frequented joint in the neighbourhood, but the family-run restaurant still had its crowd of loyal customers who came for their greasy fries and $6 breakfast deals.

You'll be hard-pressed to find another spot in the city with the diner's odd menu of hot Italian sausages and burgers plus plates of fried rice, egg rolls and sweet and sour chicken balls.

According to a sign on the door, the Icy Spicy will soon be replaced by Billy's, another all-day breakfast diner that will specialize in homemade burgers and milkshakes — minus the Chinese takeout.