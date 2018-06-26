Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jackpot chicken closing

Popular Chinatown chicken restaurant closes in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Chinatown's hippest and happiest chicken joints has called it quits after roughly two years of serving up crispy skin crackers on Spadina.

Jackpot Chicken Rice, a colourful restaurant from the same team behind Patois, announced on Instagram Tuesday morning that Sunday, June 24 had been their last date of service.

"We're so grateful for this beloved restaurant that literally came to life in 5 weeks during our most difficult times in 2016," reads the closure notice. "It housed our Patois staff during the Dundas West fire as we rebuilt, and in a blink of an eye it has been over two years!"

Known for its signature (and namesake) dish, Jackpot Chicken Rice, the small restaurant at 318 Spadina Avenue will be missed by many who've grown fond of its soft skin poached and sambal glaze style meat.

"We want to thank all our patrons as we close this Chapter to focus on upcoming projects," writes the restaurant.

"You can find our team at @PatoisToronto as we embark on a new opening this summer along with several exciting projects coming in 2019."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular Chinatown chicken restaurant closes in Toronto

The top 5 new bakeries in Toronto

Toronto restaurant makes t-shirts out of bad reviews

The top 5 new ice cream in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Mucho Burrito, Starbucks, Hello Darling, Cusina Lounge

The top 25 Mexican restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Cheap drink deals in Toronto by day of the week

The top 5 Mexican grocery stores in Toronto