Popular Chinatown chicken restaurant closes in Toronto

One of Chinatown's hippest and happiest chicken joints has called it quits after roughly two years of serving up crispy skin crackers on Spadina.

Jackpot Chicken Rice, a colourful restaurant from the same team behind Patois, announced on Instagram Tuesday morning that Sunday, June 24 had been their last date of service.

"We're so grateful for this beloved restaurant that literally came to life in 5 weeks during our most difficult times in 2016," reads the closure notice. "It housed our Patois staff during the Dundas West fire as we rebuilt, and in a blink of an eye it has been over two years!"

Known for its signature (and namesake) dish, Jackpot Chicken Rice, the small restaurant at 318 Spadina Avenue will be missed by many who've grown fond of its soft skin poached and sambal glaze style meat.

"We want to thank all our patrons as we close this Chapter to focus on upcoming projects," writes the restaurant.

"You can find our team at @PatoisToronto as we embark on a new opening this summer along with several exciting projects coming in 2019."