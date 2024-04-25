Driver accused of crashing Bentley at Ontario police station while impaired

An alleged impaired driver in Hamilton brought a whole new meaning to "in the right place at the right time" this week, when they parked at a police station following a crash.

The driver of a luxury Bentley was spotted driving erratically eastbound on King Street at Nash Road just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday by the Hamilton Police Service (HPS).

The driver of this vehicle took the scenic route to jail.



Shortly before 4am, police observed a vehicle driving erratically eastbound on King St. at Nash Rd #HamOnt. The vehicle struck a curb, severely damaging the left front wheel and weaved through the trees on the front lawn… pic.twitter.com/bvDjEkCVVH — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 24, 2024

According to police, the vehicle ended up striking a curb, damaging one of its front wheels, and subsequently weaved through several trees on the front lawn of the HPS' East End Station.

Unlike their left front wheel, the karma wheel decided he was at the right place at the right time 😁👍🏻 — Eric Boomstick (@EricBilodeau11) April 24, 2024

The suspect then travelled off the grass and down the ramp into the rear parking lot of the station, where police say they somehow managed to guide the car into a parking spot without striking any of the parked police vehicles.

He was very helpful. He wanted to save time of being arrested. — Bill Price 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@bill30p47) April 25, 2024

As seen in a photo shared by the HPS, the driver managed to park perfectly in between the parking spot's lines despite its almost completely deflated left tire and damage.

This brings new meaning to go big or go home. — Mike (@MikeFit38982328) April 25, 2024

Officers observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and arrested the driver for impaired operation.

"Talk about parking in the wrong spot at the wrong time!" the police service joked.

In another case in February, an alleged drunk driver pulled into a City of Kawartha Lakes Ontario Provincial Police detachment to charge up their vehicle, only to be confronted by officers and charged with several offences.