City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drunk driver police station ontario

Alleged drunk driver pulls into Ontario police station and is immediately arrested

City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A particularly bold Ontario driver was arrested by OPP officers this weekend after pulling into a police station while allegedly impaired under the influence of alcohol.

In a baffling display of either overconfidence or flat-out stupidity, the alleged drunk driver is accused of pulling into a City of Kawartha Lakes Ontario Provincial Police detachment to charge up their car, only to be confronted by officers and charged with a laundry list of offences.

According to OPP Central Region, officers "observed a motor vehicle enter the detachment parking lot to charge the electric battery and after having a conversation with the driver, an impaired driving investigation commenced," resulting in "multiple charges."

Social media users are taken aback by the alleged drunk driver's apparent liquid confidence.

"Now if only all the other criminals could walk onto the detachment parking lot, then you'd be set," joked one user.

Others are making light of the double meaning behind the OPP's post, with the driver landing charges for simply trying to charge up.

Indeed, the driver got a bit more in the way of "charge" than they were looking for.

It goes without saying that impaired driving is a reckless and irresponsible choice, though the crime takes on an entirely new level of stupidity when the alleged drunk driver pays police a visit themselves.

Lead photo by

OPP Central Region/X
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canadian TD Bank customers can cash in on $16 million settlement soon

Alleged drunk driver pulls into Ontario police station and is immediately arrested

People are obsessing over this suspended staircase hidden inside Toronto building

The history of the Enoch Turner schoolhouse in Toronto

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1870s

This Toronto ravine and park are home to a hidden TTC exit and a massive reservoir

This is what Toronto highways looked like over the last century

The ravine next to Rosedale Valley Road is an unusual escape in the middle of Toronto