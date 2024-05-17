Tributes pour in after death of Toronto City Councillor Jaye Robinson

The office of Toronto City Councillor Jaye Robinson has just shared the tragic news of her passing following a battle with cancer.

Staff wrote in a message on Friday morning that Robinson, who represented Ward 15 Don Valley West for well over a decade, had died surrounded by family on Thursday night. She had first revealed to the public that she was seeking treatment for breast cancer and would have to take a break from her work in the community in 2019.

"During her time at City Hall, Jaye proudly served in key leadership roles, including as Chair of the TTC and Chair of the Public Works & Infrastructure Committee," the post reads.

"She was deeply dedicated to the residents of Ward 15, a strong voice on City Council and a beloved mentor to her team. We are honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her."

Councillor Robinson cared deeply about making our city a better place and representing her constituents. My sincere condolences to her family, friends and team. https://t.co/aCFfvjWXAk — Alejandra Bravo (@BravoDavenport) May 17, 2024

In response to the news, Robinson's colleagues and constituents are sharing fond memories and offering their condolences to her family — which includes three sons — with Councillor Paul Ainslie writing that she was "always a strong advocate for her community" and that he "will miss working with her."

Others called her fun, loving, thoughtful, special and someone who was "liked and respected by so many people across this city."

"Jaye was my city councillor and I was a huge fan — a dedicated politician and human being who made things happen and truly cared. My sincere condolences to family and loved ones," one resident wrote.

Details about an upcoming celebration of life for Robinson will be shared by her office in the coming days.