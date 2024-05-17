It's going to get way easier to pay transit fare in Toronto with your phone

TTC and GO riders will soon have yet another option for paying their way along Toronto area transit networks.

After Presto machines were finally upgraded with debit and credit card tap capabilities last summer — catching T.O. up with cities across the globe that have long had the tech in effect — riders have gradually been offered even more new contactless payment methods.

In 2023, it became possible for customers to add a digital Presto card to their Google Wallet, and also to tap on at all stations and on all vehicles without even having to unlock their devices using Apple Pay Express Mode.

Now, another feature is on the horizon: Presto for Apple wallet.

Finally a long overdue! Waiting for the update. — Manhar Sood (@SoodManhar) May 17, 2024

The official Presto card X account wrote on Thursday evening that Apple customers will soon be able to reap the benefits of Presto without having to carry a physical card, as they will be able to upload Presto to their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Though there is no firm date for when the improvement will come into effect, people are already celebrating the news online, saying that it's about time that the alternative was made available.

As many have pointed out online, Presto fares are lower than cash fares (and tap fares) depending on where in the region you're riding, and Presto can also hold monthly passes, which credit and debit cards, of course, cannot.

"Personally, as someone who manually tracks all of my transactions for budgeting purposes, having a single $100 reload every week or two for Presto is much nicer than having two, $3.30 charges every day of the week," one person wrote of the update. "It's far from life changing, but still a nice feature."

"If you mainly use regular fares, a credit card might be fine. But for those who use monthly passes or transfers between systems, Presto seems to be the better option," another added.

Tech outlets have previously speculated that Presto for Apple Wallet will likely be coming by July, but Thursday's post suggests it could be even earlier than that.