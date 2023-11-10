It's about to get even easier to pay TTC and GO fare using just your phone

Metrolinx is making it easier to tap onto transit networks in the region.

Starting Tuesday, November 14, customers on the eleven Presto-enabled transit systems in and beyond the GTHA will be able to tap onto trains, buses and streetcars using a digital Presto card via their Google Wallet on Android smartphones and smartwatches.

Metrolinx's rollout of Presto for mobile wallets comes just three months after the provincial transit agency began accepting credit and debit payments on Presto card readers for the TTC network.

As of next Tuesday, customers will be able to transfer existing Presto cards to their mobile wallets, which will permanently cancel the physical card.

Mobile wallet users will then have the ability to tap their smart devices to pay Presto card fares.

On an Android smartphone, this is as simple as tapping, with no need to open the Google Wallet app.

It's a bit more complex using an Android-powered smartwatch, where users will first have to unlock their device before opening their Google Wallet, selecting the Presto card, and finally, tapping to pay their fare.

Only a single Presto card can be active per Google Wallet account, usable by only one device at a time.

The big question many might be asking is, "What about Apple Pay?"

Well, for once, iPhone users will be the ones left wanting, as Metrolinx has stated that Presto access for other wallet apps is "coming soon."

The rollout of Presto on mobile wallets has been long in the works, and was reportedly undergoing closed beta testing earlier in 2023.

Customers can already pay by tapping their phones on Presto card readers as of summer 2023 using credit cards via digital wallets, including both Google Wallet and Apple Pay.