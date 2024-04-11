You can now get a No Name mobile phone plan from Loblaws in Canada

Loblaw-owned No Name brand is expanding into the mobile space as it introduced its pre-paid phone and data plans in Canada this week.

A spokesperson said that the prepaid mobile cards will be available at No Frills locations across the country.

"No Name Mobile is here to show Canadians that quality mobile plans don’t need to cost more," said the spokesperson.

"No Name is known for quality without sacrifice – giving customers freedom and flexibility in their mobile plans, without the frills."

The program will allow for a variety of rate plans ranging from $19 to $50 per month, all including 4G data speeds.

The most basic plan includes 1GB of data, unlimited calls Canada-wide and to the U.S., Canada-wide and international texting, call display, three-way calling, voicemail, call waiting and call forwarding. The plans provide mobile coverage through Bell.

If customers sign up for the "auto top-up bonus" — an option that automatically tops up accounts with enough funds to cover the total monthly charge — they will also be eligible to receive more data for that month.

No Name Mobile is part of Loblaw's PC Mobile Program.

To sign up for No Name Mobile, customers must purchase a SIM card at a No Frills location, pick a plan and activate it online or by phone.

This week, another wireless provider announced its expansion across Canada.

Four months after its beta launch in several communities in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and B.C., Fizz — a 100 per cent digital mobile carrier— announced on Wednesday that the beta test was successful and it's ready to bring its services to more Canadians in the coming months.

This announcement comes almost a year after the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) implemented mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) agreements that allow regional wireless providers to access the networks of the country's telecom giants, such as Rogers, Bell and Telus.